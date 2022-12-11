JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €62.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $119.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

