Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT Raised to GBX 2,190

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($26.52) to GBX 2,190 ($26.70) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma Price Performance

Shares of HLMAF opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

