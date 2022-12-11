International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

