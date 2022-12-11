Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Haitian International has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

