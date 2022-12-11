Credit Suisse Group Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 700

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

