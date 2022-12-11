Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gecina from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gecina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Gecina Price Performance

Gecina stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

