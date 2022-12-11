Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Euroapi Price Performance

Euroapi stock opened at 17.95 on Thursday. Euroapi has a 52 week low of 13.05 and a 52 week high of 23.40.

Get Euroapi alerts:

Euroapi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.