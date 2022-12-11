Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Euroapi Price Performance
Euroapi stock opened at 17.95 on Thursday. Euroapi has a 52 week low of 13.05 and a 52 week high of 23.40.
Euroapi Company Profile
