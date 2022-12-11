Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Euroapi stock opened at 17.95 on Thursday. Euroapi has a 52 week low of 13.05 and a 52 week high of 23.40.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

