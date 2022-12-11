Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BPOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Popular has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

