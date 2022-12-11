Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $25.13

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

KRG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

