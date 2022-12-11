Head to Head Comparison: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) vs. HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $302.37 million 3.74 $84.45 million $0.62 13.26 HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.19 $13.56 million $1.73 13.01

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capitol Federal Financial and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 27.93% 7.31% 0.88% HMN Financial 18.20% 7.68% 0.72%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats HMN Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and commercial construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity, lines of credit, home improvement, and vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by saving deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and nine in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

