Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown (NYSE:CCK) & (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crown and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown -2.80% 39.93% 6.26% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown $11.39 billion 0.84 -$560.00 million ($2.72) -29.51 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown.

91.8% of Crown shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Crown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown 0 4 10 0 2.71 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown presently has a consensus target price of $97.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.02%.

Summary

Crown beats on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

