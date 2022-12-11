BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.