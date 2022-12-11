Comparing ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) & Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $1.60 million 66.39 -$72.90 million ($1.08) -1.38 Selecta Biosciences $85.08 million 2.23 -$25.69 million $0.12 10.33

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -2,075.42% -76.32% -39.81% Selecta Biosciences 33.67% 32.84% 12.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProQR Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43 Selecta Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 330.11%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats ProQR Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome. The company also engages in the developing of Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It is also developing biologic therapies, such as SEL-212 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout; and product candidates to treat IgA-mediated diseases, including IgA nephropathy, linear IgA bullous dermatitis, IgA pemphigus, and Henoch-Schonlein purpura. In addition, the company is developing gene therapies comprising SEL-313, a product candidate in preclinical stage to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; SEL-399, a product candidate to evaluate the appropriate dose of ImmTOR in humans to reduce the formation of antibodies to AAV capsids; and products for the treatment of pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, lysosomal storage disorder, and other autoimmune diseases. Further, it develops tolerogenic therapies to treat primary biliary cholangitis and other autoimmune diseases. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.; and IGAN Biosciences, Inc. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

