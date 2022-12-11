Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) versus Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Critical Review

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprout Social and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $187.86 million 17.27 -$28.70 million ($0.88) -67.24 Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.85 -$14.89 million ($0.85) -2.26

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sprout Social has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Sprout Social and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -20.30% -33.90% -17.70% Great Elm Group -32.83% -55.01% -14.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Sprout Social shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprout Social and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 8 0 2.89 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprout Social presently has a consensus price target of $70.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Sprout Social’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Great Elm Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

