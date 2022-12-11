VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Critical Comparison

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VIQ Solutions and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wix.com 1 6 8 0 2.47

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $110.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Wix.com.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.29 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.76 Wix.com $1.27 billion 3.73 -$117.21 million ($8.62) -9.60

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% Wix.com -36.51% -333.40% -13.73%

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.