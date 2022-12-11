Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) PT at $30.00

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Flowserve by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 369,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 107,355 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

