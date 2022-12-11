Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

