Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $225.00

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.75.
IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX
In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.57. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $243.51.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.