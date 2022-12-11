Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $225.00

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.57. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $243.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.