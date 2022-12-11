Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $129.14

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.14.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $256.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

