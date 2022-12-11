Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLAKY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.42) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

