JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €68.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CODYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($67.37) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

CODYY stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

