JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $876.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $582,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 301,750 shares of company stock worth $2,909,860 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.