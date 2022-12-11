Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as low as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.79. 459,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,012,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at C$2,593,278.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,349.

Crew Energy Price Performance

About Crew Energy

The firm has a market cap of C$872.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.