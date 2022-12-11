Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
