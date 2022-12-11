Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

