Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $96.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Novavax Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

