Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.37.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.71.
Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources
In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600 over the last ninety days.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.