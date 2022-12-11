Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81.

In other news, Director Steven P. Richardson purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,828 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,545.20. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

