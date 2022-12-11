Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

