Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) versus Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Financial Survey

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Puyi has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $28.18 million 15.67 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Victory Capital $890.27 million 2.12 $278.39 million $4.01 6.88

This table compares Puyi and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 33.20% 33.15% 12.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Puyi and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Capital 2 3 5 0 2.30

Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Puyi.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services. In addition, the company provides consulting and other services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. The company has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

