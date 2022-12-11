Critical Contrast: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -31.74% 2.05% Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadscale Acquisition and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.79%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Altus Power $71.80 million 13.79 $5.91 million ($0.02) -317.34

Broadscale Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.