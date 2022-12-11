Critical Analysis: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) vs. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Signature Bank 0 3 12 0 2.80

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $89.71, indicating a potential upside of 47.65%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $215.29, indicating a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 37.86% 21.50% 1.60% Signature Bank 41.55% 16.49% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 3.21 $899.20 million $9.35 6.50 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 3.23 $918.44 million $20.47 5.79

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Western Alliance Bancorporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 36 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

