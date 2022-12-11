FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head-To-Head Contrast

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35% LiveOne -22.01% N/A -30.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.91 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.39 LiveOne $117.02 million 0.43 -$43.91 million ($0.28) -2.13

This table compares FAT Brands and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FAT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FAT Brands and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveOne has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 444.12%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than FAT Brands.

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About LiveOne

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.