Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.33.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,306,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.