Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,580,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $302,472,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

