TD Securities Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

BTEGF stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.