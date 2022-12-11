JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 585

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Bodycote from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

BYPLF stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.