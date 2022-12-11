Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.