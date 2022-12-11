Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

