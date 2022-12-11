Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ALFVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

