Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($69.47) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aurubis from €83.00 ($87.37) to €78.00 ($82.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on the stock.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

AIAGY stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Aurubis has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.