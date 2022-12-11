Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) a C$4.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 price target on Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WRG opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

