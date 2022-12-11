Cormark Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.