Pi Financial Lowers NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$9.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -33.43. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Donald Jeffrey Roberts acquired 49,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,196.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,913.01.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.