Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Stephens

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.