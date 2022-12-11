Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Stephens

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,195,000 after buying an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.