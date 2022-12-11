Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 158.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

