Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.74. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.