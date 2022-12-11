Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.74. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

