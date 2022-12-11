Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 129,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 116.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $737,000.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

