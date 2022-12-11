AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.
ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE:ALA opened at C$24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.87.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
