Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.69.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $171.38.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

