LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

LGI Homes Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 147.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

