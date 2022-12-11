LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.
LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.56.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
