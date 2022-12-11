Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,594,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 140,577 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

